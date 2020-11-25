Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] is -75.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] closed the trading session at $1.15 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.20. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Molecular Data Inc. Announces Change of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that, effective October 23, 2020, the Company has appointed Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (“MarcumBP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP (“E&Y”) didn’t stand for re-election as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has been approved by both the audit committee and the board of directors of Molecular Data, and was not the result of any disagreement between the Company and E&Y on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

The reports of E&Y on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31 between 2016 and 2019 have contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.94 percent and weekly performance of 3.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 180.90K shares, MKD reached to a volume of 9392621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

MKD stock trade performance evaluation

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, MKD shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1666, while it was recorded at 1.1310 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8139 for the last 200 days.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 97.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.62.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 4,962,890 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,650,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,613,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,961,738 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.