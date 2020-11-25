Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] Revenue clocked in at $6.12 billion, down -15.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE: MBT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.95%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Mobile TeleSystems PJSC to Host Earnings Call.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call

Over the last 12 months, MBT stock dropped by -10.71%. The one-year Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.48. The average equity rating for MBT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.38 billion, with 872.71 million shares outstanding and 475.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, MBT stock reached a trading volume of 10592744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBT shares is $10.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBT in the course of the last twelve months was 293.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

MBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, MBT shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.21. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for MBT is now 20.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 102.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,507.88. Additionally, MBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,244.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] managed to generate an average of $799,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

MBT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company go to 0.13%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [MBT] Insider Position Details

Positions in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company [NYSE:MBT] by around 14,853,349 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 26,446,404 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 208,691,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,991,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,635,958 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,266,673 shares during the same period.