Market cap of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] reaches 26.95B – now what?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $17.67 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.345, while the highest price level was $18.03. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Suncor, as 58.74% owner of the Syncrude Joint Venture, announced that it, together with the other Syncrude joint venture owners – Imperial Oil Resources Limited, CNOOC Oil Sands Canada and Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership – have agreed in principle for Suncor to become the operator of the Syncrude project by the end of 2021. The agreement still requires formal approval from each of the owners.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.13 percent and weekly performance of 15.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.41M shares, SU reached to a volume of 11487931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.87. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 43.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.23 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 16.13 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 8.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.80. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $224,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -10.21%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,008 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 81,046,355, which is approximately -5.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 72,131,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.22 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 16.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 38,170,656 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 94,927,287 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 829,414,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 962,511,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,678 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,800,585 shares during the same period.