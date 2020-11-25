Thursday, November 26, 2020
Market cap of Net Element Inc. [NETE] reaches 43.78M – now what?

By Misty Lee

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.40%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Net Element Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

via InvestorWire – Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multichannel environment including point of sale (“POS”), e-commerce and mobile devices, reports its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, NETE stock rose by 207.29%.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.78 million, with 4.50 million shares outstanding and 4.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, NETE stock reached a trading volume of 2150700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Net Element Inc. [NETE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net Element Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NETE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

NETE Stock Performance Analysis:

Net Element Inc. [NETE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.40. With this latest performance, NETE shares gained by 80.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 448.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NETE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Net Element Inc. [NETE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Net Element Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net Element Inc. [NETE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.59 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. Net Element Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.94.

Return on Total Capital for NETE is now -38.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.45. Additionally, NETE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] managed to generate an average of -$78,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.Net Element Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NETE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net Element Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NETE.

Net Element Inc. [NETE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.30% of NETE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NETE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,813, which is approximately -8.242% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 154,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in NETE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.89 million in NETE stock with ownership of nearly 439.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net Element Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ:NETE] by around 268,459 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 37,944 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 193,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NETE stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,956 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,401 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDycom Industries Inc. [DY] Revenue clocked in at $3.26 billion, up 39.36% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWelbilt Inc. [WBT] Is Currently 6.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

