Market cap of Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] reaches 127.60M – now what?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.34%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that IDC releases 2019 China market share report on high-precision maps, EMG is one of the top players.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, announced that on November 16, IDC Consulting released a report on the market share of China’s HD map solutions in 2019. According to the report, since 2019, China’s HD map market has entered into the year when major players have been seeking larger shares. From the perspective of market share, the HD map solution market is mainly dominated by the top four domestic map markers, Baidu, NavInfo, AMAP and EMG and holding 29.3%, 21.7%, 17.9% and 14.7%, respectively. Luokung has engaged in a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of EMG and announced that the two parties are currently in the process of closing the transaction.

Over the last 12 months, LKCO stock dropped by -53.67%.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.60 million, with 201.79 million shares outstanding and 133.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.76K shares, LKCO stock reached a trading volume of 6228909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

LKCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.34. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4727, while it was recorded at 0.4483 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5819 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luokung Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.10% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 4,207,147, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 441,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.16 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 491.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 354,603 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 170,947 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,584,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,109,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,261 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 78,372 shares during the same period.