Market cap of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] reaches 285.00M – now what?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.43%.

The market cap for the stock reached $285.00 million, with 22.53 million shares outstanding and 18.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 681.63K shares, EOSE stock reached a trading volume of 2267182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.65 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

39 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,389,271 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,729,120 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,162,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,280,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,662,643 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,268 shares during the same period.