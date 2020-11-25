Market cap of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] reaches 13.05B – now what?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on November 13, 2020 that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Date: February 25, 2021.

A sum of 5901937 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.70M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $24.00 and dropped to a low of $23.54 until finishing in the latest session at $23.98.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.91. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $23.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 23.96 for the last single week of trading, and 19.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.54. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $55,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -6.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,346 million, or 98.30% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,735,619, which is approximately 6.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,537,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in CNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $772.28 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 9.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 86,729,950 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 54,685,595 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 373,418,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,834,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,885,237 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 14,639,794 shares during the same period.