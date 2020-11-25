Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Market cap of Cango Inc. [CANG] reaches 1.37B – now what?

By Misty Lee

Cango Inc. [NYSE: CANG] gained 12.64% on the last trading session, reaching $9.80 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Cango Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

Cango, Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights.

Cango Inc. represents 75.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37 billion with the latest information. CANG stock price has been found in the range of $9.23 to $14.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.09K shares, CANG reached a trading volume of 1179944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cango Inc. [CANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANG shares is $6.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cango Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Cango Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cango Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for CANG stock

Cango Inc. [CANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.17. With this latest performance, CANG shares gained by 91.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.87 for Cango Inc. [CANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cango Inc. [CANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.40 and a Gross Margin at +61.83. Cango Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.15.

Return on Total Capital for CANG is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cango Inc. [CANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.55. Additionally, CANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cango Inc. [CANG] managed to generate an average of $17,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Cango Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cango Inc. [CANG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cango Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cango Inc. go to 11.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cango Inc. [CANG]

Positions in Cango Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Cango Inc. [NYSE:CANG] by around 50,379 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,096 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 36,611,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,671,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,379 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

