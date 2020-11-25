Market Analysts see T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 11/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.08, while the highest price level was $1.15. The company report on November 13, 2020 that T2 Biosystems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced that the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.

Management is scheduled to present Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:30pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.84 percent and weekly performance of -7.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 5508025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

TTOO stock trade performance evaluation

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2754, while it was recorded at 1.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0990 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -624.57 and a Gross Margin at -101.12. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -707.93.

Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 366.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 164.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$390,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 12.40% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,364,440, which is approximately 12.706% of the company’s market cap and around 4.81% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 4,358,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 million in TTOO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.4 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 34.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 4,062,376 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 856,561 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,332,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,251,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,229 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 389,179 shares during the same period.