Market Analysts see OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] traded at a low on 11/24/20, posting a -4.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.10. The company report on November 12, 2020 that OraSure Technologies to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on November 19, 2020, at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (5:00 AM Pacific Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for seven days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: https://kvgo.com/stephens/orasure-november-2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1693747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

The market cap for OSUR stock reached $783.44 million, with 71.54 million shares outstanding and 70.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, OSUR reached a trading volume of 1693747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $19.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has OSUR stock performed recently?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.18. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -30.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 11.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +61.18. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of $35,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Earnings analysis for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]

There are presently around $789 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,828,571, which is approximately 4.746% of the company’s market cap and around 1.52% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,871,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.08 million in OSUR stocks shares; and AMERICAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $47.48 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 19.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 14,666,891 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 12,352,444 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 44,043,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,062,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,786,576 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,928,788 shares during the same period.