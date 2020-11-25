Market Analysts see Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] price surged by 48.62 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Cocrystal Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Antiviral Programs.

– Continued progress of COVID-19 development programs with additional preclinical studies of coronavirus protease inhibitors (3CL) underway and lead preclinical molecule selection expected by year end –.

– Ongoing Merck collaboration to discover and develop influenza A/B antiviral agents –.

A sum of 24460769 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.43 and dropped to a low of $0.79 until finishing in the latest session at $1.30.

The average equity rating for COCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

COCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.74. With this latest performance, COCP shares gained by 49.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.98 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9045, while it was recorded at 0.9628 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1404 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -733.84.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.18. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] managed to generate an average of -$4,379,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

COCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COCP.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 23.70% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,824,380, which is approximately 24.519% of the company’s market cap and around 29.04% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,857,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 million in COCP stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.47 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 7,408,314 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 225,314 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,101,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,735,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,908,793 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 198,469 shares during the same period.