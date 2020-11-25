JP Morgan lifts Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] price surged by 14.08 percent to reach at $13.74. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2020.

~ Diluted Earnings per Share Increased 28.7% to $1.39 vs. $1.08 ~.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

~ Consolidated Net Sales Increased 7.5% to $6.18 Billion ~.

A sum of 9447116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.03M shares. Dollar Tree Inc. shares reached a high of $112.78 and dropped to a low of $104.98 until finishing in the latest session at $111.35.

The one-year DLTR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.54. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $107.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 112 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.68. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.20 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.00, while it was recorded at 98.43 for the last single week of trading, and 88.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.60. Dollar Tree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.37. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $4,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 220.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DLTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc. posted 1.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 9.66%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,630 million, or 91.20% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,126,030, which is approximately -2.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,336,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.16 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly -12.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 19,093,749 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 21,325,188 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 171,794,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,213,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,213,490 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,209,342 shares during the same period.