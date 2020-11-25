iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] Stock trading around $6.67 per share: What’s Next?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ: ICLK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.11%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Unaudited Financial Results.

– Reaches Another Record Quarter in Key Financials -.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

– Enterprise Solutions Business Extends Record-breaking Growth for Four Consecutive Quarters -.

Over the last 12 months, ICLK stock rose by 109.75%. The one-year iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.86. The average equity rating for ICLK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $596.43 million, with 78.58 million shares outstanding and 37.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, ICLK stock reached a trading volume of 1239537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLK shares is $11.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

ICLK Stock Performance Analysis:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, ICLK shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.92 for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.09 and a Gross Margin at +28.27. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for ICLK is now -6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.87. Additionally, ICLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] managed to generate an average of -$10,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ICLK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLK.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [ICLK] Insider Position Details

Positions in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited [NASDAQ:ICLK] by around 21,431,305 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,104,083 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,120,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,655,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,399,857 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 398,437 shares during the same period.