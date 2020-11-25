Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is 4.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] traded at a high on 11/24/20, posting a 25.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.90. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Houston American Energy Corp. Announces Management Changes.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) announced certain management changes.

James Schoonover, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, has advised the company that he would be stepping down from those positions, effective December 1, 2020. Mr. Schoonover joined the company’s board in April 2018 and assumed the roles of Interim President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2018. Mr. Schoonover will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2458631 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Houston American Energy Corp. stands at 8.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for HUSA stock reached $13.43 million, with 6.97 million shares outstanding and 6.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, HUSA reached a trading volume of 2458631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]?

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has HUSA stock performed recently?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.78. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5263, while it was recorded at 1.5940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5799 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.12 and a Gross Margin at -23.07. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -252.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.67. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Insider trade positions for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.00% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 429,589, which is approximately 4966.505% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC, holding 68,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in HUSA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $59000.0 in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 571,790 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 81,635 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 25,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,001 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 81,546 shares during the same period.