Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Is Currently 3.86 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] price surged by 3.86 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GTE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71070.

A sum of 18069984 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.31M shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.36 and dropped to a low of $0.29 until finishing in the latest session at $0.32.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Peel Hunt have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.99. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 52.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.44 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2279, while it was recorded at 0.2629 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3296 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.85 and a Gross Margin at +24.93. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.78.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.15. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of $106,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GTE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52 million, or 45.50% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 82,778,479, which is approximately -0.605% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 41,493,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.2 million in GTE stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $1.91 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 1,566,229 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,798,645 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 149,685,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,050,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 495,222 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 5,094,013 shares during the same period.