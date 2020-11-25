Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Is Currently -1.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] loss -1.30% or -0.08 points to close at $6.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3985854 shares. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2020.

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated).

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reported net income of $13.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $42.2 million, and free cash flow from ongoing operations of $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $6.01, the shares rose to $6.1386 and dropped to $5.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSM points out that the company has recorded 45.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -312.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, FSM reached to a volume of 3985854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for FSM stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 6.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.02 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.27.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.82. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] managed to generate an average of $8,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $421 million, or 40.87% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,233,228, which is approximately 3.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.84% of the total institutional ownership; MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, holding 4,002,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.29 million in FSM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $23.72 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 31.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 18,216,103 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,455,740 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,672,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,344,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,676,203 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,703,662 shares during the same period.