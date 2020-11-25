For New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB], Analyst sees a rise to $9.50. What next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.86 during the day while it closed the day at $9.76. The company report on November 23, 2020 that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares A Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: NYCB PA) at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share, which equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share. Each depositary share represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2020.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 8.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NYCB stock has inclined by 7.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.31% and lost -18.80% year-on date.

The market cap for NYCB stock reached $4.57 billion, with 461.78 million shares outstanding and 448.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 6304811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NYCB stock. On April 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NYCB shares from 11.50 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.67.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.66.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.16. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $140,240 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,679 million, or 60.80% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,097,944, which is approximately -1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,050,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.89 million in NYCB stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $368.94 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -28.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 21,849,951 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 33,376,848 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 219,284,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,511,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,777,685 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,131,564 shares during the same period.