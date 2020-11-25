For Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: LOMA] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.90 during the day while it closed the day at $5.80. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Loma Negra Reports 3Q20 Results.

Loma Negra, (NYSE: LOMA)(BYMA: LOMA), (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, announced results for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 (our “3Q20”).

3Q20 Key Highlights.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stock has also gained 8.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOMA stock has inclined by 22.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.20% and lost -25.83% year-on date.

The market cap for LOMA stock reached $691.36 million, with 119.20 million shares outstanding and 51.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 323.76K shares, LOMA reached a trading volume of 3198624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOMA shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53.

LOMA stock trade performance evaluation

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, LOMA shares gained by 34.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.14 for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.86.

Return on Total Capital for LOMA is now 23.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.75. Additionally, LOMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima go to 2.94%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [LOMA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:LOMA] by around 832,697 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,265,000 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 28,790,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,888,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOMA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,009 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 540,277 shares during the same period.