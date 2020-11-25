For KB Home [KBH], Analyst sees a rise to $44. What next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.63%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida.

Homebuilder’s community offers personalized, new homes in a desirable location priced from the $240,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announced the grand opening of Meadows at Scott Lake Creek, a new single-family home community in Lakeland. Meadows at Scott Lake’s commuter-friendly location is near area employers, including the Publix® and GEICO corporate offices.

Over the last 12 months, KBH stock rose by 2.51%. The one-year KB Home stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.4. The average equity rating for KBH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.20 billion, with 90.54 million shares outstanding and 73.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, KBH stock reached a trading volume of 1875929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $44.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for KB Home stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.38.

KBH Stock Performance Analysis:

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.02, while it was recorded at 36.09 for the last single week of trading, and 31.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KB Home Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.59 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.87.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.38. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $124,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

KBH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KB Home posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 17.50%.

KB Home [KBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,834 million, or 93.00% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,845,961, which is approximately 0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,705,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.69 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $167.09 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 8,157,932 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 10,838,699 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 60,777,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,774,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,610,071 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,217,268 shares during the same period.