Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] moved up 10.99: Why It’s Important

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] jumped around 0.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.12 at the close of the session, up 10.99%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Energy Fuels to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Mining Conference on Monday, November 30 at 3:00 pm ET.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ – Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s President and CEO, Mark S. Chalmers, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Mining Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm ET. The conference will be held on November 30 and December 1, 2020.

During his live webcast, Mr. Chalmers will provide an update on the Company, including progress on its uranium and rare earth element (REE) initiatives.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock is now 10.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UUUU Stock saw the intraday high of $2.13 and lowest of $1.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.35, which means current price is +171.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 5537696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw dropped their target price from $6.30 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on UUUU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.77. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 35.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.99 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.68, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -691.92 and a Gross Margin at -244.91. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.54.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -26.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$530,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $60 million, or 22.64% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,888,850, which is approximately 4.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.67% of the total institutional ownership; OLD WEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,255,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.49 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 27.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 4,540,914 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,679,019 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 22,175,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,395,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 305,586 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 888,415 shares during the same period.