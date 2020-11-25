Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] Is Currently -6.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: ENBL] closed the trading session at $5.29 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.26, while the highest price level was $5.88. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Enable Midstream to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced that members of its senior management are scheduled to meet with investors at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.26 percent and weekly performance of 5.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, ENBL reached to a volume of 2356861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENBL shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Enable Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Enable Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Hold rating on ENBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enable Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENBL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ENBL stock trade performance evaluation

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, ENBL shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 5.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.71 and a Gross Margin at +27.48. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Total Capital for ENBL is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.89. Additionally, ENBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] managed to generate an average of $228,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enable Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enable Midstream Partners LP posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENBL.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $246 million, or 10.50% of ENBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENBL stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 10,717,321, which is approximately -1.199% of the company’s market cap and around 79.61% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 6,270,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.17 million in ENBL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $20.53 million in ENBL stock with ownership of nearly 944.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enable Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL] by around 9,780,665 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 14,068,250 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,646,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,495,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENBL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,866,056 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,421,627 shares during the same period.