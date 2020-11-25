ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] moved up 151.75: Why It’s Important

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] jumped around 2.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.60 at the close of the session, up 151.75%. The company report on September 30, 2020 that IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against ECMOHO Limited and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ECMOHO Limited (“ECMOHO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:MOHO) for violations of the securities laws.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ECMOHO announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal year 2019 on March 30, 2020. The Company reported revenue of approximately $329 million and net income between $3.1 million and $3.7 million. Based on this news, shares of ECMOHO fell by 46% the next day.

ECMOHO Limited stock is now -37.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOHO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.98 and lowest of $1.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.51, which means current price is +179.07% above from all time high which was touched on 03/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 83.74K shares, MOHO reached a trading volume of 31486492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has MOHO stock performed recently?

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 162.77. With this latest performance, MOHO shares gained by 143.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.12 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 1.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.39 and a Gross Margin at +21.87. ECMOHO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.29.

Return on Total Capital for MOHO is now 4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.11. Additionally, MOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] managed to generate an average of $1,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.16.ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 96,807, which is approximately 549.711% of the company’s market cap and around 28.35% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 38,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in MOHO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ECMOHO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 121,664 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 12,380 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,757 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,380 shares during the same period.