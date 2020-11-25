Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] Revenue clocked in at $3.26 billion, up 39.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE: DY] price plunged by -16.00 percent to reach at -$12.52. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 24, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71803.

A sum of 2488096 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 424.47K shares. Dycom Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $69.62 and dropped to a low of $63.98 until finishing in the latest session at $65.71.

The one-year DY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.41. The average equity rating for DY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DY shares is $74.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Dycom Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $31 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Dycom Industries Inc. stock. On February 28, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for DY shares from 84 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dycom Industries Inc. is set at 4.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

DY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, DY shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.67, while it was recorded at 72.88 for the last single week of trading, and 44.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dycom Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.15. Dycom Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for DY is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.88. Additionally, DY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] managed to generate an average of $3,757 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Dycom Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dycom Industries Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -666.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dycom Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.