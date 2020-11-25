Compass Point lifts Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.22%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Cedar Realty Trust Announces 1-for-6.6 Reverse Stock Split.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-6.6. The reverse stock split is expected to take effect at about 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 27, 2020 (the “Effective Time”).

Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every six and six-tenths issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be converted into one share of common stock. In addition, at the market open on November 27, 2020, the common stock will be assigned a new CUSIP number: 150602 605.

Over the last 12 months, CDR stock dropped by -45.25%. The one-year Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.71. The average equity rating for CDR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.72 million, with 86.53 million shares outstanding and 76.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 625.52K shares, CDR stock reached a trading volume of 1588092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDR shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on CDR stock. On August 08, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CDR shares from 5.75 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.24.

CDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.22. With this latest performance, CDR shares gained by 38.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.87 for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9612, while it was recorded at 1.2540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1052 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cedar Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.43. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.36.

Return on Total Capital for CDR is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.20. Additionally, CDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] managed to generate an average of $7,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

CDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.00%.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 47.90% of CDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,077,758, which is approximately 0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 13.81% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,031,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 million in CDR stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $5.0 million in CDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:CDR] by around 4,160,357 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 19,073,102 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,979,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,212,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,445 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,923,651 shares during the same period.