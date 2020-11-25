CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Stock trading around $10.38 per share: What’s Next?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.82%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that CleanSpark’s GridFabric Finalizes OpenADR Certification for EV Fleet Charging Company Electriphi.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), a diversified software and services company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, GridFabric, has finalized an OpenADR certification for Electriphi, Inc. (Electriphi), an award winning EV fleet charging and energy management company. Electriphi’s charging management platform has now been added to the official list of OpenADR certified products.

CleanSpark’s GridFabric Certifies Electriphi-EV Fleet Charging for OpenADR.

Over the last 12 months, CLSK stock rose by 80.08%. The average equity rating for CLSK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $236.46 million, with 21.84 million shares outstanding and 15.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, CLSK stock reached a trading volume of 2156329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

CLSK Stock Performance Analysis:

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.82. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 28.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 394.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CleanSpark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.97 and a Gross Margin at -87.19. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -576.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -49.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -136.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -149.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$1,305,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

CLSK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 10.60% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 815,494, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 535,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 million in CLSK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.51 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 2,217,248 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 83,376 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,297,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,053,601 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 82,875 shares during the same period.