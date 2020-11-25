Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is 91.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.25 during the day while it closed the day at $4.48. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Clean Energy Reports 97.7 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $70.9 Million for Third Quarter of 2020.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) (“Clean Energy” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Renewable natural gas continues to be a shining star in our business. It strongly contributed to our operating results in the third quarter while benefitting our customers’ carbon reduction goals. Investment in RNG facilities is robust and Clean Energy plays a critical role in getting this renewable fuel into fuel tanks.”.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock has also gained 38.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLNE stock has inclined by 64.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 114.35% and gained 91.45% year-on date.

The market cap for CLNE stock reached $816.84 million, with 198.79 million shares outstanding and 130.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 13257981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. On October 24, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CLNE shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CLNE stock trade performance evaluation

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.27. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 74.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.66 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now 2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.83. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of $49,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $270 million, or 30.90% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,031,319, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 34.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,964,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.16 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.89 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly -12.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 9,842,386 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,953,591 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 42,413,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,209,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,200,860 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 932,501 shares during the same period.