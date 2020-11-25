CFRA slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] surged by $1.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.06 during the day while it closed the day at $24.72. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Canopy Growth announces completion of study on the long-term effects of CBD.

Study represents the first research completed on the long-term toxicity and lifespan effects of cannabidiol in the preclinical model C. elegans.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ – Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and its medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics, have completed and published a new study on the long-term effects of cannabidiol (CBD), specifically focusing on toxicity and lifespan effects of CBD in the preclinical model C. elegans.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also loss -0.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has inclined by 47.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.22% and gained 17.21% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $9.20 billion, with 372.28 million shares outstanding and 225.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 5328217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

CFRA have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 1.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 25.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 24.10 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.00 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -331.35.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.81. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$297,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $939 million, or 12.80% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,543,642, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 39.05% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,976,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.58 million in CGC stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $64.7 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly -2.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 6,021,336 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 2,585,071 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 29,369,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,976,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 788,565 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 797,237 shares during the same period.