Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock Downgrade by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $29

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] plunged by -$2.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $33.99 during the day while it closed the day at $31.18. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Celsius Delivers Record Third Quarter Revenue of $36.8M, up 80%.

North America Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Grows 60% to $26.9 Million up from $16.8 Million.

Distribution Expansion and Robust Demand for Portfolio Continues to Drive Momentum.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CELH stock has inclined by 44.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 258.80% and gained 545.55% year-on date.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $2.23 billion, with 70.47 million shares outstanding and 28.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 1665271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 412.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 50.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 258.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 566.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.79, while it was recorded at 33.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.47. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.27.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -1.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.01. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $83,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,206 million, or 54.50% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,112,651, which is approximately 21.617% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,140,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.73 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.32 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly -14.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 9,443,918 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,556,016 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 26,672,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,672,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,448,292 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 275,676 shares during the same period.