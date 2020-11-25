Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Revenue clocked in at $3.28 billion, up 68.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] plunged by -$5.14 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $100.61 during the day while it closed the day at $94.66. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Catalent, Inc. to Present at November 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

On November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. On November 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET, the Company will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Catalent Inc. stock has also loss -9.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTLT stock has inclined by 6.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.09% and gained 68.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CTLT stock reached $15.72 billion, with 164.09 million shares outstanding and 163.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 2635612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $111.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.07, while it was recorded at 101.02 for the last single week of trading, and 75.65 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.76. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.03. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 13.20%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,361 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,570,273, which is approximately -5.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,241,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly -23.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 19,560,883 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 19,690,086 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 123,022,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,273,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,761,314 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,954,594 shares during the same period.