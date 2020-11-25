Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] fell -62.11% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CUK] price surged by 11.55 percent to reach at $1.89. The company report on November 24, 2020 that P&O Cruises extends pause in operations into April 2021.

P&O Cruises has extended the pause in operations into April 2021 in response to the current uncertainty around European ports of call.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “With hopeful news headlines clearly we do not want to extend our pause in operations any further than absolutely necessary, but given the ever changing guidance around international travel and the varying regulations in many European ports of call we felt it prudent to cancel these additional dates.

A sum of 3294316 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Carnival Corporation & Plc shares reached a high of $18.31 and dropped to a low of $17.24 until finishing in the latest session at $18.25.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.13. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 49.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.18, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now 9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & Plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 10,422,409 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,911,332 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,988,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,322,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,332 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,570,342 shares during the same period.