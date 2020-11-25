Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Revenue clocked in at $13.60 billion, down -26.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] price surged by 4.96 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Prices C$800 Million in 3 and 7 Year Medium-Term Notes.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces Limited (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) announces that on November 12, 2020, it priced the following medium term notes which were sold to investors in Canada:.

Note / Coupon.

A sum of 4320067 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares reached a high of $24.52 and dropped to a low of $23.18 until finishing in the latest session at $23.93.

The average equity rating for CNQ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock. On July 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CNQ shares from 29 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 16.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CNQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 46.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 22.31 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Natural Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +26.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.68.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.13. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] managed to generate an average of $532,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 3.90%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,117 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 141,710,320, which is approximately -0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 65,106,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.31 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 58,785,042 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 70,586,104 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 669,512,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,883,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,585,440 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 22,190,345 shares during the same period.