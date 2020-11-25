Canaccord Genuity lifts The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] gained 10.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.20 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Alkaline88® Adds IBA Foodservice to Accelerate Growth in the Hospitality Channel.

A consortium of 30 brokers will offer the entire A88 beverage line to large regional accounts across the hospitality and foodservice industry.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively., the Company announces that it has added a new foodservice broker, IBA Foodservice, to present the A88 family of beverage products to the entire hospitality channel.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. represents 67.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.70 million with the latest information. WTER stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 4640801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for WTER stock

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3523, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2978 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -122.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 455.61. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$549,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.70% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,684,679, which is approximately -1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,469,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 million in WTER stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.41 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 277.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,885,957 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 244,789 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,392,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,523,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,749 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 129,786 shares during the same period.