Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -37.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 48.73% or 0.39 points to close at $1.19 with a heavy trading volume of 31310413 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Camber Energy, Inc. Sets Date For 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) announced that it had scheduled its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 18, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. local time Central Time, virtually by means of remote communication or at such other time and location to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors and set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting. It is also possible that the 2021 Annual Meeting may be held on a different date. Shareholders of record of Company’s common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2020, the planned record date for the 2021 Annual Meeting, will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

As the 2021 Annual Meeting will be held more than 30 days prior to the first anniversary of the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, which was held on March 11, 2020, shareholders of the Company who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2021 Annual Meeting must provide written notice that is received by the Company’s Secretary at the Company’s corporate headquarters, 1415 Louisiana, Suite 3500, Houston, Texas 77002, on or before the close of business on December 1, 2020, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials.

It opened the trading session at $0.90, the shares rose to $1.20 and dropped to $0.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -7.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -158.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 31310413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.57. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7578, while it was recorded at 0.8627 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0736 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1214.36 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -971.07.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -69.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 201,121, which is approximately 226.787% of the company’s market cap and around 10.45% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 109,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38000.0 in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 259,068 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,794 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 92,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,479 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,794 shares during the same period.