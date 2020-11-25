Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell -20.78% so far this year. What now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 2.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.12. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brixmor Property Group to Launch Testing Sites at 340 Retail Locations Across the U.S.

QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of a master license agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers with retailers including T.J. Maxx, Kroger, Wal-Mart, and L.A. Fitness, among others. Collection Sites will lease space in the parking lots of 340 shopping centers owned by Brixmor for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.

“Based on the initial strong demand from the first 20 collection sites, we know Americans are looking for the convenient and effective COVID-19 testing solution that Collection Sites offers,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “We are pleased that our subsidiary is able to provide greater access to testing, where and when people need it. By making testing part of a regular shopping routine, we can combat this virus and help flatten the curve.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5825048 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at 4.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.27%.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $5.05 billion, with 296.56 million shares outstanding and 295.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 5825048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $14.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.13.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 43.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.13 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 16.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.80. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $574,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -5.09%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $5,037 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,066,718, which is approximately -6.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,389,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.63 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $470.22 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly 2.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 22,843,435 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 21,055,410 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 250,340,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,239,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,267 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,103,008 shares during the same period.