Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] moved down -5.13: Why It’s Important

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] price plunged by -5.13 percent to reach at -$5.9. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Bill.com Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $1.0 Billion of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) (“Bill.com”) announced that it has priced $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”). The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $750.0 million in aggregate principal amount. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Bill.com also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale is expected to close on November 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Bill.com, will not bear regular interest, and the principal amount of the notes will not accrete. The notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding September 1, 2025, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Bill.com’s common stock (the “common stock”), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Bill.com.

A sum of 3182963 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $115.20 and dropped to a low of $108.96 until finishing in the latest session at $109.07.

The one-year BILL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.21. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $118.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.02.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.39. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.48, while it was recorded at 108.38 for the last single week of trading, and 78.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BILL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 13.20%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,179 million, or 94.60% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,188,088, which is approximately 298.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,035,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $658.29 million in BILL stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $606.0 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 27,123,489 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 13,709,554 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 34,155,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,988,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,507,788 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,774,036 shares during the same period.