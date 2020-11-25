Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Stock trading around $8.70 per share: What’s Next?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] closed the trading session at $8.70 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.99, while the highest price level was $10.30. The company report on November 24, 2020 that AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Financing was strategically led by an investment arm of Wanxiang America.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of light-duty, urban, and short-haul electric vehicles (EVs), announces the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for an aggregate of $10 million in gross proceeds with Carnegie Hudson Resources, an investment arm of Wanxiang America, along with several existing institutional investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.73 percent and weekly performance of 122.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 123.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 212.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 135.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, AYRO reached to a volume of 19148610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 167.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

AYRO stock trade performance evaluation

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 122.51. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 212.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.48 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 1.80% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 98,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 62,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.45 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 11302.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 440,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 4,323 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 388,911 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,250 shares during the same period.