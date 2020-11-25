Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is -4.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] slipped around -0.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $33.33 at the close of the session, down -2.40%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Americold Realty Trust Announces Underwriters’ Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares Through Forward Sale Agreements.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced that the underwriters of its recently completed public offering of 31,900,000 common shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 4,785,000 common shares in connection with the additional forward sale agreements described below at the public offering price of $38.00 per share, less the underwriting discount. The exercise of the option is expected to close on November 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Rabo Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers and BTIG, Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, Regions Securities LLC, Baird and Berenberg acted as co-managers.

Americold Realty Trust stock is now -4.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COLD Stock saw the intraday high of $34.20 and lowest of $33.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.29, which means current price is +43.05% above from all time high which was touched on 08/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, COLD reached a trading volume of 4090728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Americold Realty Trust [COLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $43.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42.50 to $35, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 94.96.

How has COLD stock performed recently?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.39, while it was recorded at 34.42 for the last single week of trading, and 35.48 for the last 200 days.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.65. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.40. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $3,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

There are presently around $7,212 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,617,512, which is approximately -2.578% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 16,482,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.38 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $480.89 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 1.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 21,862,113 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 15,399,406 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 179,126,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,388,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,645,430 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,549,988 shares during the same period.