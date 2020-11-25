Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] moved up 15.28: Why It’s Important

Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ: AMBA] closed the trading session at $76.51 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.10, while the highest price level was $77.31. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Ambarella, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended October 31, 2020.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $56.1 million, down 17.4% from $67.9 million in the same period in fiscal 2020. For the nine months ended October 31, 2020, revenue was $160.8 million, down 6.2% from $171.5 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.34 percent and weekly performance of 22.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 49.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 611.43K shares, AMBA reached to a volume of 4418915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBA shares is $63.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ambarella Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambarella Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $72, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambarella Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBA in the course of the last twelve months was 87.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

AMBA stock trade performance evaluation

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.30. With this latest performance, AMBA shares gained by 36.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.80 for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.65, while it was recorded at 67.42 for the last single week of trading, and 52.15 for the last 200 days.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +55.51. Ambarella Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.58.

Return on Total Capital for AMBA is now -11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, AMBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] managed to generate an average of -$58,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ambarella Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambarella Inc. [AMBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambarella Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambarella Inc. go to 15.00%.

Ambarella Inc. [AMBA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,967 million, or 77.90% of AMBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,998,011, which is approximately -3.858% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,859,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.76 million in AMBA stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $96.2 million in AMBA stock with ownership of nearly 45.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambarella Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Ambarella Inc. [NASDAQ:AMBA] by around 3,735,976 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,245,014 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 18,729,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,710,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,941 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,825 shares during the same period.