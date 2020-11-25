Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $19

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] price surged by 8.62 percent to reach at $1.8. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 24, 2020.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s third quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the third quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

What:.

A sum of 5380505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares reached a high of $22.77 and dropped to a low of $21.09 until finishing in the latest session at $22.69.

The one-year ANF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.92. The average equity rating for ANF stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $15.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $15 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ANF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ANF Stock Performance Analysis:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.42. With this latest performance, ANF shares gained by 42.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.07 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.15, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.47 and a Gross Margin at +54.32. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.09.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now 5.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.93. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] managed to generate an average of $895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ANF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,417 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,531,904, which is approximately -4.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,225,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.26 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $111.34 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -5.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 8,477,309 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,220,583 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 45,732,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,430,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,055,113 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,980 shares during the same period.