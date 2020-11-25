9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain 97.45% so far this year. What now?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] loss -0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $1.10 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data for NM-102, a Gut Microbiome Modulator in an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Failure Model.

NM-102, a novel next-generation microbiome modulator, shows positive effect in an aggressive immune checkpoint inhibitor failure melanoma model.

IND-enabling planning underway.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. represents 141.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $159.87 million with the latest information. NMTR stock price has been found in the range of $1.01 to $1.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 5600854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for NMTR stock

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 55.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.16 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7829, while it was recorded at 1.0407 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $33 million, or 19.90% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 921,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.84 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 2,507,819 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,316,308 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 26,023,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,847,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,537,477 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,315,576 shares during the same period.