Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Industry

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] is -0.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Started The Week Well, Oil Sector Also Gained

Admin - 0
On the back of growing market operation and the results of testing another vaccine, our indexes rose Key-U.S. indices closed in the green zone on...
Read more
Stock Stories

Unity Software (U) Stock Added 7% Last Week After Positive Quarterly Results

Admin - 0
The stock of the game engine developer Unity Software Inc. (U) rose 5.58 percent on Friday to conclude the week at $122.80. An optimistic report...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Joins S&P 500;Morgan Stanley Raises EV giant Price Target

Admin - 0
Wall Street analyst goes bullish on Musk’s EV maker as they see high-margin in firm’s potential software and services segment. Moreover, Tesla’s inclusion in...
Read more
US Equities

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Just Missed Its 52-Week High On Wednesday

Admin - 0
The American technology corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) has won a contract of $85 million to supply components for the U.S. lunar program. As a...
Read more

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.94% on Monday. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 58,750,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$10.50 per ADS, for a total gross offering size of US$616.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “YSG.” The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,812,500 additional ADSs.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.44 billion, with 572.12 million shares outstanding and 113.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.37M shares, YSG stock reached a trading volume of 6550767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 3.35

YSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Yatsen Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Previous articleSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Stock trading around $0.47 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket cap of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] reaches 13.05B – now what?

More articles

Industry

Market cap of Digital Ally Inc. [DGLY] reaches 64.25M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Digital Ally Inc. gained 6.82% or 0.15 points to close at $2.35 with a heavy trading volume of 7405622 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

9F Inc. [JFU] is -81.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
9F Inc. gained 37.21% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21,...
Read more
Industry

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] Is Currently 12.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Mesa Air Group Inc. gained 12.23% or 0.67 points to close at $6.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1956551 shares. The company...
Read more

