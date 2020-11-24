Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] is -0.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.94% on Monday. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 58,750,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$10.50 per ADS, for a total gross offering size of US$616.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “YSG.” The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,812,500 additional ADSs.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.44 billion, with 572.12 million shares outstanding and 113.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.37M shares, YSG stock reached a trading volume of 6550767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 3.35

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.