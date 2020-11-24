WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $6.50

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.22%. The company report on November 14, 2020 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MOBL, BSTC, PRCP, WPX.

Over the last 12 months, WPX stock dropped by -31.78%. The one-year WPX Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.45. The average equity rating for WPX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.88 billion, with 561.00 million shares outstanding and 401.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, WPX stock reached a trading volume of 5420037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPX shares is $8.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for WPX Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for WPX Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on WPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WPX Energy Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPX in the course of the last twelve months was 1.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WPX Stock Performance Analysis:

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.22. With this latest performance, WPX shares gained by 41.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.06, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WPX Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

WPX Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

WPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WPX Energy Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPX Energy Inc. go to 14.41%.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,676 million, or 98.30% of WPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPX stocks are: ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND X, L.P. with ownership of 152,910,532, which is approximately -0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,900,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.19 million in WPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $229.48 million in WPX stock with ownership of nearly -4.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX] by around 41,366,847 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 48,435,952 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 455,632,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,435,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,729,206 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 13,431,696 shares during the same period.