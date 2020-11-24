why The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $150.17

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Disney Teams Up With Award-Winning Chef and TV Host Roy Choi to Launch “Mickey & Friends(giving),” Inviting Fans to Celebrate the Holidays With a Twist.

Over the last 12 months, DIS stock dropped by -1.56%. The one-year The Walt Disney Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.79. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $265.01 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.80M shares, DIS stock reached a trading volume of 12856717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $150.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $118 to $136, while MoffettNathanson kept a Neutral rating on DIS stock. On September 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 128 to 163.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.73.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.85 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.76, while it was recorded at 143.43 for the last single week of trading, and 119.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.80 and a Gross Margin at +5.80. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.33.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Walt Disney Company posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 19.20%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $169,636 million, or 65.80% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,727,288, which is approximately -1.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 114,995,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.79 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.86 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,201 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 46,708,682 shares. Additionally, 1,373 investors decreased positions by around 38,941,240 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 1,076,397,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,162,047,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,975,161 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 4,926,807 shares during the same period.