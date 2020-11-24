why NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.39

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] traded at a high on 11/23/20, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.29. The company report on November 16, 2020 that NortonLifeLock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

NortonLifeLock Ranks in the 95thPercentile of the Software Category.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. NortonLifeLock earned a sustainability score of 55 and ranks in the 95th percentile in the software category.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6758642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.20%.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $11.06 billion, with 592.00 million shares outstanding and 586.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6758642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $25.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.88 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.55, while it was recorded at 18.59 for the last single week of trading, and 20.51 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 212.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 13.95%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $10,023 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 73,562,806, which is approximately 0.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,783,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $910.61 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 3.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 57,082,676 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 51,500,946 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 439,439,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,022,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,167,478 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,026,359 shares during the same period.