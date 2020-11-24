why DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.67

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] jumped around 2.54 points on Friday, while shares priced at $58.51 at the close of the session, up 4.54%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Kicks Off Holiday Season On November 18 With First-Ever “10 Days of Black Friday”.

RETAILER FOCUSED ON ENHANCED SAFETY, CONVENIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced it is making it more convenient than ever to experience “The Magic of Sport” this holiday season. DICK’S will offer many ways to shop meaningful, must-have gifts for the entire family with savings both in-store and online.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock is now 18.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKS Stock saw the intraday high of $59.32 and lowest of $56.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.29, which means current price is +334.70% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 5907093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $63.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has DKS stock performed recently?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.71, while it was recorded at 55.00 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 13.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.05. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $7,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 169.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 7.65%.

Insider trade positions for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $4,138 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,416,924, which is approximately -4.539% of the company’s market cap and around 32.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,239,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.55 million in DKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $306.5 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -7.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 14,688,256 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 13,614,158 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 42,415,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,717,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,178,085 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,429,645 shares during the same period.