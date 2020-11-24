Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] Revenue clocked in at $900.70 million, down -94.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] gained 17.87% on the last trading session, reaching $21.44 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Whiting Petroleum Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70564.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation represents 38.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $845.81 million with the latest information. WLL stock price has been found in the range of $18.60 to $21.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 687.90K shares, WLL reached a trading volume of 1193878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on WLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WLL stock

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, WLL shares gained by 29.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.77. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLL is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, WLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] managed to generate an average of -$477,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted -16.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -30.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

There are presently around $647 million, or 82.30% of WLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLL stocks are: LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P with ownership of 3,521,429, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,125,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.0 million in WLL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $55.69 million in WLL stock with ownership of nearly 4569.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL] by around 25,032,941 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 32,618,552 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 27,477,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,173,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,230,552 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 12,473,444 shares during the same period.