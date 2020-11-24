Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Revenue clocked in at $4.46 billion, down -7.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] loss -3.68% or -1.07 points to close at $28.01 with a heavy trading volume of 2012849 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:.

Continued Momentum in Streaming Highlighted by Sequential Improvement in Revenue Growth.

If we look at the average trading volume of 729.22K shares, WMG reached to a volume of 2012849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $32.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 256.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for WMG stock

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +40.34. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.90. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $47,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 34.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

There are presently around $2,381 million, or 95.00% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,336,613, which is approximately -7.88% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 6,909,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.53 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $187.81 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 0.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 13,554,087 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,130,069 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 59,184,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,868,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,015,397 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,558,789 shares during the same period.