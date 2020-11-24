Wall Street Analyst Upgrade W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.26%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) reported operational and financial results for the third quarter 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Key highlights included:.

Over the last 12 months, WTI stock dropped by -51.54%. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $292.33 million, with 141.62 million shares outstanding and 92.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, WTI stock reached a trading volume of 10351207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.26. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 38.40% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,303,472, which is approximately 5.861% of the company’s market cap and around 34.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,323,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.96 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $8.09 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 4.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 6,030,792 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,177,137 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,285,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,493,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 386,495 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,660,167 shares during the same period.