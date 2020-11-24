Wall Street Analyst Upgrade TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] jumped around 0.6 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.86 at the close of the session, up 7.26%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that TechnipFMC Receives Notice to Proceed for EPC Contract for Sempra LNG’s and IEnova’s Energía Costa Azul LNG Facility.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) has received a Notice to Proceed for a major(1) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) at their Energía Costa Azul (ECA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Baja California, Mexico. The project will add a natural gas liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25 Mtpa(2) to the existing regasification terminal using a compact and high efficiency mid-scale LNG design.

This addition will allow for natural gas liquefaction and LNG export capability at the ECA LNG facility, which has been operating as a regasification terminal since 2008. ECA LNG is one of Sempra LNG’s strategically located natural gas liquefaction infrastructure projects currently in development in North America.

TechnipFMC plc stock is now -58.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.90 and lowest of $8.3688 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.84, which means current price is +97.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 7187281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 36.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.61. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$65,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TechnipFMC plc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -92.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $3,083 million, or 83.50% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,036,599, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.74 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $216.53 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 33.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 49,196,758 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 44,467,505 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 254,299,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,964,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,443,256 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,147,301 shares during the same period.