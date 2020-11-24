Wall Street Analyst Resumed Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] slipped around -0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.72 at the close of the session, down -3.89%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Agile Therapeutics to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The pre-recorded fireside chat is accessible through the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available at 10:00am ET through Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 8.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGRX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.8101 and lowest of $2.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.77, which means current price is +101.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 1561930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]?

Janney have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has AGRX stock performed recently?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -57.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,400 per employee.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings analysis for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

Insider trade positions for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $105 million, or 50.00% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,104,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.45 million in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.79 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 2,052,097 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,858,448 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,869,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,779,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,734 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,360 shares during the same period.